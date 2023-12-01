BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.41

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 724690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

