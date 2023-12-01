BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.41

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEARGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 724690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

