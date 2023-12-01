Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.65

Shares of Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

