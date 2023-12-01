B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

