B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 1,200 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 923,108 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.7 %

ZLAB opened at $27.29 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

