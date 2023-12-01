B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Exponent were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 23.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $76.96 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

