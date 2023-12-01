B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML opened at $683.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $623.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.51. The company has a market cap of $269.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

