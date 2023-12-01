ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $683.76 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $623.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

