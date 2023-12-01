The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AES were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

AES opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

