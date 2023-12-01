B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,451 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
