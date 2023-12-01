B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,451 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.