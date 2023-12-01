B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $402.96 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.81 and a 200-day moving average of $400.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

