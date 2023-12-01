B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 550 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

