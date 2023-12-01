Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Short Interest Up 119.4% in November

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,200 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the October 31st total of 632,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.5 days.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TLPPF stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

