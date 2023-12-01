Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

TRATF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Traton has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

