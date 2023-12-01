Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42), reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$60.70 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$74.41. The stock has a market cap of C$73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Cormark decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

