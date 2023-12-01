Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42), reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$60.70 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$74.41. The stock has a market cap of C$73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.06.
Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
