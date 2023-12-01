ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
ASMPT Price Performance
ASMVF opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.22.
About ASMPT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.