ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMVF opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

