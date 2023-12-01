Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Decreases By 22.3%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 284,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CNA opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,550,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 60,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,057,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

