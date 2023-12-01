Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

