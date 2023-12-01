Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,075,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
