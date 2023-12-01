Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,075,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

