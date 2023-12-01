Short Interest in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Increases By 21.5%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNTK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 792,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 563,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 429,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 497.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 312,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.