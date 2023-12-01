Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Drops By 22.2%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Elme Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $13.14 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elme Communities

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $304,764,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $160,800,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $42,072,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at about $34,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $34,355,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.