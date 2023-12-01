Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Declines By 16.5%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 2,019,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,686.2 days.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
