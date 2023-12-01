Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 856,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 674.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,047,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELEV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

