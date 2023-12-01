Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Expands By 15.2%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 3,229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.3 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATZAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
