Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $16.62 on Friday. Capcom has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

