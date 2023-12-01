Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,808.0 days.

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. Asahi Group has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $41.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Asahi Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

