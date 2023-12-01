Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 661,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 23.4% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

