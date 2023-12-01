Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 308,892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 232,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

