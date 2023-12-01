Citigroup Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $485.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $440.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.83.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.99 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.