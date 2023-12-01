Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.