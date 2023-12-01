Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 267,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Artemis Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

About Artemis Gold

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.88 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

