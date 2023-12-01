B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $309,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 586 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

DECK stock opened at $663.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $361.62 and a twelve month high of $664.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

