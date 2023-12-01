B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $352,000 Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

