B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 9,266 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 397,552 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 755.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after buying an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

