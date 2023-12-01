Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $187.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $188.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

