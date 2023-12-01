State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of F5 worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $171.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $172.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.