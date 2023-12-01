State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of AGCO worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 0.1 %

AGCO opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

