ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of ITT worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $108.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

