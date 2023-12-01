State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6,804.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 93,023 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,355,000. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,003,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $191.21 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.91.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,675,650 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

