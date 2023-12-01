State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $214.19 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $227.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.51 and a 200-day moving average of $197.88.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($9.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

