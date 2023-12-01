Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 782,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.