Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 639,410 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,410 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Nutrien worth $78,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Trading Down 3.7 %

Nutrien stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

