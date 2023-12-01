Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 255,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $77,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $278.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

