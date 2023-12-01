Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of W.W. Grainger worth $76,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $785.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $741.83 and a 200 day moving average of $726.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $815.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

View Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.