Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 256,700 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $73,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cosan by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $14.54 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

