Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.38% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $72,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 396,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $390,992. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $840.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.20%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

