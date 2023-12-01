Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 622,137 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,137 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $70,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $202.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.25 and a 200 day moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

