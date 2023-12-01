Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Teradyne worth $69,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $92.23 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

