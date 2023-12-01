Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $69.33 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,803,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,030 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ambev worth $69,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

