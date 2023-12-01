EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $67,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Ossiam boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $258.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

